2016 yılının en kötüleri belirleniyor. Listede kimler yok ki

2016 yılının en kötü filmleri ve oyuncuları beAltın lli oluyor. Golden Raspberry Awards, yani Ahududu Ödülleri, her sene düzenleniyor. Kazananlar (daha doğrusu kaybedenler), birkaç hafta sonra resmen ilan edilecek. İsterseniz şimdi gelin, bazı adaylara göz atalım...
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Blair Witch
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black (Fifty Shades of Grey ile ilgili)
Independence Day: Resurgence
The Legend of Tarzan
London Has Fallen
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Ride Along 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black
Ghostbusters
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Mother's Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2
Cassi Davis - Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julianne Hough - Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson - Mother's Day
Keira Knightley - Collateral Beauty
Helen Mirren - Collateral Beauty
Aubrey Plaza - Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour - Fifty Shades of Black
Octavia Spencer - The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Sela Ward - Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig - Masterminds / Zoolander 2
Kate Winslet - Collateral Beauty
Nicolas Cage - Snowden
Benedict Cumberbatch - Zoolander 2
Johnny Depp - Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell - Zoolander 2
Jeff Goldblum - Independence Day: Resurgence
Jeremy Irons - Assassin's Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto - Suicide Squad
T.J. Miller - Office Christmas Party
Geoffrey Rush - Gods of Egypt
Brenton Thwaites - Gods of Egypt
Owen Wilson - Masterminds / Zoolander 2
Roland Emmerich - Independence Day: Resurgence
Justin Kurzel - Assassin's Creed
Dan Mazer - Dirty Grandpa
Greg McLean - The Darkness
Babak Najafi - London Has Fallen
Tyler Perry - Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas - Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2
Michael Tiddes - Fifty Shades of Black
Jennifer Aniston - Mother's Day / Office Christmas Party
Marion Cotillard - Allied / Assassin's Creed
Megan Fox - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Radha Mitchell - The Darkness
Tyler Perry (as Madea) - Boo! A Madea Halloween
Margot Robbie - The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad
Julia Roberts - Mother's Day
Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton rolünde) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts - The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In
Shailene Woodley - The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Ben Affleck - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Kevin Bacon - The Darkness
Gerard Butler - Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D'Souza (Kendini oynadı) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro - Dirty Grandpa
Zac Efron - Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Liam Hemsworth - Independence Day: Resurgence
Brad Pitt - Allied
Will Smith - Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad
Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2
Marlon Wayans - Fifty Shades of Black
Assassin's Creed
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Collateral Beauty
The Darkness
Dirty Grandpa
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
London Has Fallen
Mother's Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2
